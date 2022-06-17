Samp pre-season schedule

Sampdoria’s 2022/23 summer calendar is beginning to take shape, and for the seventh season the first team squad will head to Ponte di Legno-Tonale for their preparations.

Marco Giampaolo’s squad are set to reconvene on Wednesday 6 July and on this day the players will undergo tests and check-ups at Bogliasco and Genoa. Then on 9 July Samp will head to Val Camonica where they will stay at Hotel Mirella and prepare at the Temu training base.

Samp will play the following teams in friendly matches at this base: Castiglione (Lombardy Eccellenza) on Wednesday 13, Parma (Serie B) on Saturday 16, and Bienno (Brescia Seconda Categoria) on Sunday 17. They will play a fourth friendly against an as-yet-to-be-determined side on Wednesday 20 July. Giampaolo’s squad will then head home, calling at the Rigamonti to take on Brescia (Serie B).

– Sampdoria v Castiglione (Wednesday 13 July, 17:00, Temu, Brescia)

– Sampdoria v Parma (Saturday 16 July, 17.00, Temu, Brescia)

– Sampdoria v Bienno (Sunday 17 July, 17.00, Temu, Brescia)*

– Sampdoria v TBC (Wednesday 20 July, 17.00, Temu, Brescia)

– Brescia v Sampdoria (Saturday 23 July, 18.00, Rigamonti in Brescia)

* match awaiting confirmation