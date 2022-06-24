Giampaolo on fixture list: “We’ll be ready for everything”

Marco Giampaolo shared his thoughts on the fixture list for the coming Serie A TIM campaign after it was announced on Friday.

“This year we have the World Cup right in the middle of the season,” the coach began. “That’s the only difference with previous seasons – albeit a big difference. In any case, it’s not a problem: we’ll adjust accordingly and carry on training so that we don’t lose match fitness. We’ll need to organise a top-level match for every weekend during the international break. We’ll make sure we’re ready for whatever the season throws at us.”

Sampdoria’s first game at the Stadio Ferraris is against Atalanta while their first home fixture in the second half of the season is against Juventus, but Giampaolo appeared unfazed by the quality of the opposition.

“Worst case scenario, we’ll take four points… Seriously though, home advantage has become less of a factor in recent years but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Unlike in previous seasons, this year’s dates and kick-off times will be announced well in advance – a move the Blucerchiati boss applauded.

“Knowing beforehand exactly when you’re going to be playing is definitely better, both in terms of preparing the players for the game and for logistical reasons.”