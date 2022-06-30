Serie A TIM: fixture dates and times for the first five games confirmed

The Lega Serie A has announced when the first five matches of the Serie A TIM 2022/23 season will take place. Check out the Blucerchiati’s fixture list below:

Matchday 1: Sampdoria v Atalanta (Saturday 13 August 2022, 18:30 CEST, DAZN/Sky)

Matchday 2: Sampdoria v Juventus (Monday 22 August 2022, 20:45 CEST, DAZN)

Matchday 3: Salernitana v Sampdoria (Sunday 28 August 2022, 18:30 CEST, DAZN/Sky)

Matchday 4: Sampdoria v Lazio (Wednesday 31 August 2022, 18:30 CEST, DAZN/Sky)

Matchday 5: Hellas Verona v Sampdoria (Sunday 4 September 2022, 18:00 CEST, DAZN)