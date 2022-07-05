U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

2022/23 gets underway tomorrow

Sampdoria are raring to go for the 2022/23 season. Tomorrow the players which have already joined up with the squad (to be followed by the absentees) will take part in the customary preseason medical examinations.

On Thursday Marco Giampaolo’s men will then crack on with work at Bogliasco, starting with fitness drills in the morning before their first proper training session in the afternoon.

The same goes for Friday, and at the conclusion of that day’s work Giampaolo will name the players he’ll be taking to their training camp in Ponte di Legno. Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jeison Murillo, Tomas Rincon, and Morten Thorsby will join up with their team-mates in due course.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Aquino, Augello, Conti, Depaoli, Farabegoli, Ferrari, Murru, Somma.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Bontempi, Candreva, Leris, Malagrida, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Viera, Yepes.

Forwards: Bonazzoli, Caputo, De Luca, Gabbiadini, La Gumina, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.

