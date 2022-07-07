Pre-season prep gets under way in Bogliasco

The squad kicked off the 2022/23 pre-season with a double training session in Bogliasco on Thursday.

In the morning the players did functional tests in the gym then after lunch Marco Giampaolo and the staff had them run through fitness work and technical drills out on the pitch.

There will be more of the same on Friday, with another double workout planned at the Centro Sportivo Mugnaini. Afterwards the team will travel up to Ponte di Legno for a two-week training camp in the mountains.