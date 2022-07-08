Bye bye Bogliasco. Ponte di Legno, here we come!

The team had their second and last training session in Bogliasco on Friday before setting off for their pre-season training camp in the mountains.

The squad worked in the gym in the morning then did fitness and technical drills outside in the afternoon.

The team will have lunch together on Saturday before travelling up to Ponte di Legno in the afternoon.

Awaiting the return of Bartosz Bereszynski, Tomas Rincon and Morten Thorsby, an initial 29-man squad will be making the journey up to Camonica Valley. This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Augello, Colley, Depaoli, Farabegoli, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru, Somma.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Léris, Malagrida, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Viera, Yepes.

Forwards: Bonazzoli, Caputo, De Luca, Gabbiadini, La Gumina, Quagliarella, Stoppa.