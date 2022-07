Samp hard at work in Bogliasco

Sampdoria are back home. After a two-week pre-season training camp in Alta Valle Camonica followed by two-and-a-half days off, the Blucerchiati got back to work in Bogliasco on Tuesday.

Fitness drills, possession work and a small-sided game were all on the agenda in the afternoon session overseen by Marco Giampaolo and his staff on pitch two at the Mugnaini.

A double session is in store on Wednesday.