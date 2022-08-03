U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

SnapSamp: the Blucerchiati pose for photos and videos in Bogliasco

News

Sampdoria have spent two days posing for their official photos and videos ahead of the coming season. Marco Giampaolo, his staff and the whole team have been in the studio in Bogliasco having snaps taken for Serie A TIM 2022/23. The Blucerchiati took turns testing their celebrations and taking more serious photos in front of photographers Simone Arveda and Ingrid Zambrano, while Gabriele Sorrentino and the Hoas team filmed behind the scenes to give you an exclusive backstage pass.

