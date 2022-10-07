Stankovic names 24-man squad for Bologna

Dejan Stankovic has named a squad of 24 players for Saturday’s game against Bologna at the Stadio Dall’Ara (20:45 CEST kick-off).

Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks remain unavailable while youngsters Lorenzo Malagrida and Telasco Segovia are not included either.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Rincón, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Pussetto, Quagliarella.