High-tempo games in Friday session

The team pushed on with their preparations for Monday’s clash with Roma when they reported in to Bogliasco for a morning training session on Friday.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff guided the lads through a warm-up and rondos followed by a series of high-tempo small-sided games.

Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued with their rehabilitation programmes while Jeison Murillo had physiotherapy.

Another morning session is planned for Saturday morning.