Stankovic names 23-man squad for Roma

Coach Dejan Stankovic has chosen his squad for Sampdoria’s upcoming match against Roma, kicking off at 18:30 CEST on Monday at the Ferraris in Matchday 10 of Serie A TIM 2022/23. Following the team’s final training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Sunday afternoon, Stankovic announced the 23 players who would be involved against the Giallorossi. Manuel De Luca, Jeison Murillo and Harry Winks are all unavailable. Here is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Pussetto, Quagliarella.