Samp prepare for Coppa Italia

There was no time to rest after Monday’s match against Roma, as the Blucerchiati were back out training right away in preparation for their upcoming Coppa Italia Frecciarossa tie. They face Ascoli in the Round of 32 on Thursday, kicking off at 18:00 CEST from the Ferraris.

The group was split into two for training at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco, with those who had featured substantially in the match against Roma completing a recovery session, while the others enjoyed a full training session.

As for individuals, Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued their recovery programmes and Jeison Murillo underwent treatment and physiotherapy.

On Wednesday, a final session to prepare is scheduled for the afternoon.