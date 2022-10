Serie A TIM kick-off times, Weeks 17-21

The Lega Serie A has announced the early and late kick-off times for Weeks 17 to 21 of the 2022/23 Serie A season. Below are the details of Sampdoria’s fixtures.

Week 17 – Sampdoria v Napoli (Sunday 8 January 2023, 18.00)

Week 18 – Empoli v Sampdoria (Monday 16 January 2023, 20.45)

Week 19 – Sampdoria v Udinese (Sunday 22 January 2023, 12.30)

Week 20 – Atalanta v Sampdoria (Saturday 28 January 2023, 20.45)

Week 21 – Monza v Sampdoria (Monday 6 February 2023, 20.45)

*All times are CET