Recovery work after Cremonese. Inter next!

The team had an optional training session on Tuesday after their hard-fought victory over Cremonese.

The players who played most of Monday’s game at the Stadio Zini did recovery work and had physiotherapy while the rest of the squad took part in a regular session on pitch 2.

Harry Winks and Jeison Murillo did individual work on the pitch and in the gym, while Manuel De Luca continued with his rehabilitation.

The Blucerchiati will start focusing on their next match against Inter when they report back for duty on Wednesday afternoon.

