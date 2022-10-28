24-man squad for Inter game

Dejan Stankovic has named a squad of 24 players for Sampdoria’s Saturday night clash with Inter at the Stadio Meazza (20:45 CEST).

Primavera forward Daniele Montevago (No.34) has been included in the matchday squad as Fabio Quagliarella is ruled out with a muscle complaint. Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks remain unavailable.

Here is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Montevago, Pussetto.