Tactics in morning session ahead of Fiorentina

A morning of hard work was in store for the first-team squad at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco as part of the preparations for the home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff focused on tactical drills, at the end of which the Blucerchiati faced off in a small-sided game.

Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri once again trained individually, while Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued their respective recovery programmes.

A final session is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

