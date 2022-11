Serie A kick-off times, Weeks 22-29

The Lega Serie A has now confirmed the kick-off times for all Serie A fixtures up until Week 29 (9 April). Here are all the details of Sampdoria’s games.

Week 22: Sampdoria v Inter (Monday 13 February 2023, 20:45)

Week 23: Sampdoria v Bologna (Saturday 18 February 2023, 15:00)

Week 24: Lazio v Sampdoria (Monday 27 February 2023, 20:45)

Week 25: Sampdoria v Salernitana (Sunday 5 March 2023, 15:00)

Week 26: Juventus v Sampdoria (Sunday 12 March 2023, 20:45)

Week 27: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (Sunday 19 March 2023, 12:30)

Week 28: Roma v Sampdoria (Sunday 2 April 2023, 18:00)

Week 29: Sampdoria v Cremonese (Saturday 8 April 2023, 16:30)