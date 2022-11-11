Stankovic’s 22 for Lecce

Dejan Stankovic has a squad of 22 players available for Saturday’s home game against Lecce (18:00 CET) – the last match before Serie A takes a break for the World Cup.

The coach confirmed the players available at the end of Friday’s training session. Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Ignacio Pussetto, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Harry Winks will all miss the game, as will the suspended Omar Colley.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Malagrida, Rincón, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Montevago, Quagliarella.