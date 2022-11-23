World Cup watch: Sabiri’s Morocco keep Croatia at bay

Abdelhamid Sabiri’s Morocco kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a well-earned point against 2018 finalists Croatia.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the Group F opener at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Sampdoria midfielder was called into action on 81 minutes to replace Azzedine Ounahi and will be hoping for more World Cup minutes in Walid Regragui side’s next match on Sunday 27 November against Belgium.