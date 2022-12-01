Schedule for trio of friendlies on training camp in Turkey

With a week to go until departure, the winter training camp for Dejan Stankovic’s first-team squad is drawing ever closer, with Turkey the destination ahead of the return to Serie A action in the new year. Between 8 and 23 December, the Blucerchiati will train at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye, near the city of Belek in the Antalya province.

During the training camp, Doria will take part in three friendlies. The first is against South African top-flight outfit Galaxy FC, the second against Turkish side Adana Demirspor (coached by Vincenzo Montella, currently in third place in the Turkish Süper Lig) and finally third-tier German team Dynamo Dresden. Here’s the schedule in full:

Sampdoria v TS Galaxy FC (Sunday 11 December, 17:30 local time, Calista Sports Centre, Kadriye, Antalya, Turkey)

Adana Demirspor v Sampdoria (Thursday 15 December, 17:30 local time, New Adana Stadium, Adana, Turkey)

Sampdoria v Dynamo Dresden (Monday 19 December, 17:30 local time, Calista Sports Centre, Kadriye, Antalya, Turkey)