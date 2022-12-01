World Cup watch: Bereszynski’s Poland reach last 16

Bartosz Bereszynski and Poland celebrated sealing their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Wednesday evening despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha. Mexico registered a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the other Group C clash, but it was not enough for the Mexicans to finish second due to their inferior goal difference with both teams level on four points.

The Sampdoria full-back started the clash and was replaced on 72 minutes by Artur Jedrzejczyk as Poland managed to hold firm and prevent the Albiceleste from scoring a third goal late on that could’ve knocked them out. Next up is a last-16 meeting with France on Sunday 4 December.