Stankovic names 27-man squad for training camp in Turkey

Sampdoria are ready for take-off! Dejan Stankovic has named his 27-man squad to board charter flight FHY328 to Antalya for a two-week winter training camp in Turkey.

Besides Manuel De Luca and Ignacio Pussetto, who are continuing their respective recovery programmes, the three players who have been on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 duty are currently unavailable: Bartosz Bereszynski, Filip Djuricic and Abdelhamid Sabiri have been granted extra time off and will join up with their team-mates directly at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru, Savio, Villa.

Midfielders: Leris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Montevago, Quagliarella.