Samp put 5 past TS Galaxy

Here are the details of Dejan Stankovic’s side’s 5-1 win in the opening friendly of the winter training camp.

Sampdoria 5-1 TS Galaxy (HT: 3-0)

Scorers: Caputo 26, Gabbiadini 37, 44 and 52, Aubaas 78, Quagliarella 84.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero (Contini 46); Murillo (Paoletti 63), Colley (Ferrari 63), Amione (Villa 63); Leris (Malagrida 63), Rincon (Trimboli 63), Vieira (Yepes 63), Augello (Murru 63); Verre (Savio 63); Gabbiadini (Quagliarella 63), Caputo (Montevago 63).

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi.

Coach: Stankovic.

TS Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Buthelezi; Munyai, Msimango, M. Mahlangu, Seedat; Mbunjana, Hlongwane; Mongae, Teto, Mbatha; Parker.

Subs that came on at half time: Van der Linde, Kolak, Sanoka, Traore, Nyama, Mathekgane, Aubaas, Daya, Xola, Vilakazi, Mbewe, S. Mahlangu, Phohlongo, Mere, Kekana, Sebelebele.

Coach: Ramovic.

Referee: Kolanci (TUR).

Assistants: Sonay and Tunc (TUR).

Fourth official: Furkan Balbay (TUR).

Added time: 0+0.

Attendance: around 100.

Pitch: not the best condition.