Double session in Kadriye ahead of trip to Adana

Sampdoria’s winter preparations in the province of Antalya, Turkey continued on Tuesday. Dejan Stankovic’s men enjoyed a double training session at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye. The morning session was focused around tactical drills, while in the afternoon, the Blucerchiati worked on technical exercises, shooting practice and training matches on a small pitch.

Gonzalo Villar trained normally with the rest of the group, whereas Andrea Conti and Harry Winks trained separately on the pitch. At the end of the second session, Fabio Quagliarella suffered a sprain to his left knee and will undergo tests over the next few hours.

On Wednesday, the team will complete a morning training session before they take a chartered flight to Adana in the evening. They will play in their second friendly of this Turkish training camp against Vincenzo Montella’s men, kicking off at 17:30 local time (15:30 CET).