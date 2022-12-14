Samp gear up for Adana

Day Seven of Sampdoria’s winter training camp saw the Blucerchiati work on fitness, tactical drills and set-piece practice on Wednesday morning, as they completed their final training session before taking a chartered flight from Antalya to Adana for their friendly match. The team face Adana Demirspor on Thursday afternoon (17:30 local time, 15:30 CET) in their second friendly of the camp.

Andrea Conti and Harry Winks trained separately to the others and will remain at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye to continue their respective recovery programmes. Nikita Contini will also stay at camp after suffering a muscle strain.

Fabio Quagliarella will miss out on the trip too. He underwent examinations yesterday which revealed a ligament injury in his left knee. He will be assessed by the club’s orthopedic consultant in the next few hours, but the striker will not stay at the camp and return to Italy instead.