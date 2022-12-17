Double session on Saturday. Dynamo Dresden friendly rescheduled

The team got back to work with a double session at Calista Sports Centre on Saturday.

In the morning the Blucerchiati did technical drills and athletic work with fitballs to improve muscle strength, balance and posture. In the afternoon, the focus switched to tactical work and small-sided games.

Bartosz Bereszynski, who arrived in Turkey on Thursday evening, did part of the morning session and the entire afternoon with the rest of the squad.

Harry Winks worked on the pitch and with the physio. Andrea Conti and Nikita Contini had treatment. Omar Colley sat out with flu.

The squad will train again on Sunday morning, after which Dejan Stankovic and Nenad Sakic will travel to Rome via Istanbul for the funeral of Sinisa Mihajlovic, on Monday,

For this reason, the friendly match against Dynamo Dresden (originally scheduled for Monday) will now be played on Tuesday 20 December (17:30 local time, 15:30 CET).