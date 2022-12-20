Another 2-2 scoreline in Turkey as Samp draw against Dynamo Dresden

Sampdoria registered another 2-2 draw on Tuesday evening in their friendly against Dynamo Dresden. The Blucerchiati took an early lead and then doubled it midway through the second half, but the German side managed to pull one back shortly after and then completed the comeback with ten minutes to go.

Here are all the stats from the match:

Sampdoria 2-2

Scorers: Trimboli 5, Montevago 66, Batista Meier 69, Oehmichen 81.

Sampdoria (3-4-2-1): Ravaglia; Bereszynski (Murillo 46), Ferrari (Colley 46), Villa (Amione 46); Malagrida (Leris 46), Villar (Vieira 46), Yepes (Rincon 46), Murru (Augello 46); Trimboli (Gabbiadini 46), Djuricic (Paoletti 61), Montevago.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Caputo, Savio.

Coach: Stankovic.

Dynamo Dresden (4-5-1): Drljaca (Heeger 46); Becker (Lehmann 46), Kammerknecht (Ehlers 46), Lewald (Knipping 46), Kulke (Melichenko 46, Vlachodimos 63); Ehrlich (Batista Meier 46), Arslan (Oehmichen 46), Will (Akoto 46), Hauptmann (Shcherbakovski 46), Gogia (Meier 46); Schaffler (Borkowski 46).

Coach: Anfang.

Referee: Resuloglu.

Assistants: Gucer and Tarim.

Fourth official: Cakir.

Added time: 0 + 0.