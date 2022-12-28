Samp squad put through their paces

Dejan Stankovic and his staff led their squad to a double session at Bogliasco today, starting with fitness work in the morning and ending with drills and small-sided games in the afternoon.

Omar Colley was off with the flu today while Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks followed custom schedules. Andrea Conti, Fabio Quagliarella and Ignacio Pussetto carried on their personal recovery programmes. Tomorrow will see Samp take part in another double session with Abdelhamid Sabiri coming back into the fold after his World Cup exploits with Morocco.