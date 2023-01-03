22-man squad for Sassuolo v Samp

Sampdoria are all set for their first Serie A game of 2023, away to Sassuolo on Wednesday (kick-off 12:30 CET).

The squad completed their preparations for the Week 16 fixture during an afternoon session in Bogliasco on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Dejan Stankovic announced a 22-man matchday squad for the trip to Mapei Stadium.

New signings Sam Lammers (No.10) and Bram Nuytinck (No.17) both make the cut, as does Primavera midfielder Flavio Paoletti No.36).

However, Filip Djuricic is suspended and Omar Colley, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Fabio Quagliarella, Ignacio Pussetto, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Harry Winks are all unavailable.

Here is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Villa.

Midfielders: Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincon, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Montevago.