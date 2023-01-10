Video session, gym and pitch work at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria are preparing for the trip to Florence on Thursday to face Fiorentina at the Stadio Franchi in the last 16 of the 2022/23 Coppa Italia Frecciarossa.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a morning session on Tuesday on pitch two at the Mugnaini, having already taken a video analysis session and a strength-building circuit in the gym.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Ignacio Pussetto and Fabio Quagliarella trained separately.

An afternoon session is in store on Wednesday.