U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Possession and tactics in Bogliasco

News

Possession and tactics in Bogliasco

The lads were back in Bogliasco on Friday as they push on with preparations for Sunday’s visit of Udinese to the Stadio Ferraris.

The morning session began with a warm-up, followed by possession work and tactical drills, with a training game on a small pitch to finish.

The entire squad took part except Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca, who continued with their respective recovery programmes.

Dejan Stankovic will gather his men together again on Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday’s 12:30 CET.

Other news

Gym work and tactics ahead of Udinese

Gym work and tactics ahead of Udinese

19 January 2023 Team
Samp denied late equaliser at Empoli by VAR

Samp denied late equaliser at Empoli by VAR

17 January 2023 Team
Strength and possession work ahead of Empoli

Strength and possession work ahead of Empoli

14 January 2023 Team