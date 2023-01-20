Possession and tactics in Bogliasco

The lads were back in Bogliasco on Friday as they push on with preparations for Sunday’s visit of Udinese to the Stadio Ferraris.

The morning session began with a warm-up, followed by possession work and tactical drills, with a training game on a small pitch to finish.

The entire squad took part except Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca, who continued with their respective recovery programmes.

Dejan Stankovic will gather his men together again on Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday’s 12:30 CET.