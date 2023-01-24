Back in two groups on Tuesday

After Dejan Stankovic gave his players the day off on Monday, the Sampdoria first-team squad was back in training on Tuesday at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco in two groups.

Those who were heavily involved against Udinese did recovery work in the gym and on pitch one, while the rest of the squad had a full session as normal.

Manolo Gabbiadini didn’t take part in training due to acute back pain. Omar Colley (right knee), Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri (minor left thigh muscle problem) underwent treatment. Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Simone Trimboli and Martin Turk trained separately.

A morning session is scheduled for Wednesday.