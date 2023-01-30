Cuisance: “I want to help Samp stay up”

Michael Cuisance has set out his targets after joining Sampdoria on loan from Venezia till the end of the season.

Still only 23, the French midfielder has already acquired a wealth of experience which he is hoping to put to good use at Sampdoria.

The 23-year-old was born in Strasbourg but moved to Germany at a young age. After impressing for Borussia Monchengladbach, he was snapped up by Bayern Munich and played his part in their treble-winning season of 2019/20 (Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League). He then spent several years at Marseille before joining Venezia last January.

“I’m happy to be here,” Cuissance said after completing his move. “I know Samp is a big club in a big city with great fans. I can’t wait to start training with my new team-mates and new coaching staff.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in my life so far but I want to keep improving and be as decisive as possible

“I like to get on the ball, dribble and provide assists. I’d like to score more goals

“I want to help the club as much as possible because keeping Sampdoria in Serie A is the most important thing.”