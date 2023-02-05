Stankovic names 23-man squad for Monza trip

Sampdoria travel to the U-Power Stadium on Monday evening where they will face Monza in Matchday 21 of Serie A TIM 2022/23. Coach Dejan Stankovic has named 23 players who will make the trip for the 20:45 CET kick-off.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Ignacio Pussetto, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Simone Trimboli are all unavailable, so here is the full squad list.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Colley, Gunter, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Leris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincon, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella.