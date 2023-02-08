Training resumes in groups

After a full day off on Tuesday, the squad resumed training in two groups on Wednesday afternoon.

The players who played most of the match against Monza did recovery work in the gym and on the pitch.

The others – including Abdelhamid Sabiri – took part in an aerobic session which ended with a series of small-sided games.

Koray Gunter and Fabio Quagliarella had physiotherapy. Simone Trimboli worked separately. Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Ignacio Pussetto continued with their individual rehabilitation programmes.

The team will train again on Thursday afternoon.