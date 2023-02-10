Strength work and small-sided games

The team trained again on Friday morning as they prepare for Monday’s visit of Inter to the Stadio Ferraris.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff guided the lads through strength work, small-sided games and a match to finish.

New signing Jese Rodriguez trained separately, as did Manuel De Luca, Koray Gunter, Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli.

Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued with their rehabilitation programmes.

The squad will be back in Bogliasco for their next session on Saturday morning.