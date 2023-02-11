U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactics and small-sided games ahead of Inter visit

Sampdoria were busy in Bogliasco on Saturday morning working with Monday’s match against Inter in mind.

The bulk of the programme organised by Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff consisted of tactical drills and small-sided games.

Manuel De Luca and Simone Trimboli had individual workouts. Koray Gunter had physio. Nicola Murru did not train as he has the flu.

Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto followed their own personalised recovery programmes.

The squad will be back at the training ground on Sunday morning to push on with preparations for the Inter game.

