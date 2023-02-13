Amione: “We held a top team”

Bruno Amione was interviewed following Sampdoria’s 0-0 draw with Inter on Monday evening, expressing his satisfaction for the result:

“The point is worth its weight in gold. What’s more, we picked it up against a top team like Inter.

“They’re a great team full of classy players, including two world-class forwards in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. However we stood up to them.

“I think we played well, running ourselves into the ground and fighting for every ball. We gave 100%.

“We’ll take stock and then start preparing for the Bologna game. It’s important that we pick up three points in that game.”