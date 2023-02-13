Zanoli: “We fear nobody”

Samp full-back Alessandro Zanoli shared his thoughts after his side held Inter to a 0-0 draw on Monday evening:

“It’s a huge point and gives us confidence. We’ll work harder every day in order to get a win and pull us closer to safety.

“It’s important that we always give 110% and go into every game with the right mentality. We respect all of our opponents but fear nobody.

“I’ve slotted right into the squad, there’s a great bunch of lads here and I’m delighted to be at Samp.

“It’s to be expected that you find it tough going against a team like Inter, but what was important was that we held together and kept a clean sheet.

“On Tuesday we’ll start working with Bologna in mind, aiming to get three points at home for the first time in a while.”