Jese: “Keen to make presence felt”

Jese Rodriguez joined Samp just four days ago with Dejan Stankovic keen to bolster his squad’s frontline. The Spaniard shared his initial impressions of the club:

“I’m delighted to be here. When I found out that the club wanted to sign me I didn’t think twice about accepting. I saw first-hand how amazing the fans were in the match against Inter and I’m keen to give my all to help the team.

“The team are playing well, it’s just luck hasn’t gone Samp’s way in recent games. We’re on the right track and we need to keep training hard with the right mindset to turn the situation around and seal our place in Serie A for next season.”