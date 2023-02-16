U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technique and tactics before Bologna

The Blucerchiati were back at the training ground on Thursday to push on with preparations for Saturday’s home game Bologna (15:00 CET).

Dejan Stankovic and the staff had the players warm up then carry out technical and tactical drills before finishing with a mini-match.

Koray Gunter was the only player to train separately. Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto are continuing their individual rehabilitation work.

Friday’s session will be held in the afternoon.

