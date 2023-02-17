Squad named for Bologna

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Following the conclusion of today’s training session at Bogliasco coach Dejan Stankovic named a 23-man squad for his side’s clash against Bologna, kicking off at 15:00 CET tomorrow at the Marassi, in Serie A Matchday 23.

Manuel De Luca is back in contention and Marios Oikonomou gets his first call-up. Andrea Conti, Koray Gunter, Ignacio Pussetto and Gerard Yepes are all absent. Below is the full list of players:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Leris, Paoletti, Rincon, Sabiri, Winks.

Forwards: De Luca, Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella, Rodriguez.

