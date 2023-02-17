Stankovic: “Let’s pull together to move up the table”

Head coach Dejan Stankovic spoke about the hard work that the squad has put in this week ahead of the clash with Thiago Motta’s Bologna on Saturday afternoon, while stressing the importance of not dwelling on the point against Inter.

“The very good point against Inter is history now. We’ve had a good week of recovery sessions and hard work. As for Bologna, we’re all responsible and we know that every match is important. Let’s not heap unhelpful additional pressure on ourselves because we all know that every match means so much.

“We’ve seen improvements in our last few games. We’ve managed to create plenty of openings. Since 4 January, we’ve been putting so much into practice and seeing a marked improvement. We just need to score goals, but we’re on the right path. We need goals and wins.

“The players have put themselves on the front line alongside the staff. Our last game was a demonstration of how the lads are always ready and I’m so proud of them. We have a united squad here where everyone is considered a starter. We can’t save ourselves if we aren’t all together. When I say ‘together’, I also mean the fans. We’re together to change and go up the table, while being reassured by the fact that we’re working harder and harder.

“I’ve said so much about the fans and I’ll never stop thanking them. Our players deserve applause and support. They’ve shown how much the club’s colours mean to them.”