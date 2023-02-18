Samp punished at the death by Bologna
Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna (HT 0-1)
Scorers: Soriano 27, Sabiri 68 (pen), Orsolini 90.
Sampdoria (3-5-2): Audero; Murillo (Zanoli 46), Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Cuisance (Sabiri 65), Winks, Djuricic, Augello (Murru 46); Gabbiadini (Rodriguez 78), Lammers (Rincon 46).
Subs not used: Turk, Ravaglia, Oikonomou, De Luca, Ilkhan, Quagliarella, Paoletti.
Coach: Stankovic.
Bologna (4-3-3): Skorupski; Posch (Kyriakopoulos 40), Lucumí, Sosa, Cambiaso; Ferguson, Schouten (Medel 80), Dominguez (Moro 80); Orsolini, Barrow (Raimondo 80), Soriano (Aebischer 66).
Subs not used: Bardi, Ravaglia, Lykogiannis, Pyyhtia, De Silvestri.
Coach: Motta.
Referee: Irrati (Pistoia).
Assistants: Cipressa (Lecce) and Fontemurato (Roma 2).
Fourth official: Serra (Turin).
VAR: Banti (Livorno).
Assistant VAR: Maggioni (Lecco).
Booked: Amione 43, Djuricic 45+2, Rincon 59, Lucumí 61.
Added time: 5+5 minutes.
Season tickets: 14,593 (€156,475). Mini-season tickets: 205 (€3,217). Match tickets: 3,676 (€56,624 euro).
Pitch: good condition.
