Technical and tactical Friday session

The first-team squad continued preparing for the away trip to Rome to face Lazio on Monday evening at 20:45 CET with a training session on Friday.

Fitness activations and technical and tactical drills were on the agenda on pitch one at the Mugnaini for an afternoon session led by Dejan Stankovic and his coaching staff, which Abdelhamid Sabiri took part in.

Filip Djuricic, Koray Gunter and Jeison Murillo all trained individually, while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.

A morning session is scheduled for Saturday.