Strength work and technical drills ahead of Lazio

Sampdoria continued preparations for Monday’s visit to Lazio with a morning session on Saturday.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players focus on strength work in the gym followed by technical and tactical drills and a mini-match to finish.

Filip Djuricic, Koray Gunter and Jeison Murillo trained separately while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued with their recovery programmes.

The squad will train again on Sunday afternoon before setting off for the capital.

