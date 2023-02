Stankovic names squad of 22 for Lazio clash

This afternoon the Sampdoria squad had their final training session at the Mugnaini before departing for Rome. Dejan Stankovic then named a 22-man squad for Monday’s evening’s contest against Lazio. Six players miss out: Andrea Conti, Filip Djuricic, Koray Günter, Jeison Murillo, Ignacio Pussetto and Fabio Quagliarella.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Turk, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Murru, Nuytinck, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Mildfielders: Cuisance, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Sabiri, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Gabbiadini, Lammers, Rodriguez.