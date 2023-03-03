U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technical and tactical work ahead of Salernitana

The team were back at the training ground on Friday to push on with preparations for their upcoming home match against Salernitana.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players run through a series of technical and tactical drills with the next opponents in mind.

Andrea Conti, Filip Djuricic, Emirhan Ilkhan and Jeison Murillo followed individual programmes while Sam Lammers had therapy. Ignacio Pussetto continued with his rehabilitation.

The squad will report back to Bogliasco on Saturday afternoon to put the finishing touches on plans for Sunday’s 15:00 CET kick-off.

