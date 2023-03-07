Split training session at the Mugnaini

After taking Monday off to recover from their weekend efforts, Dejan Stankovic’s men took to the pitch once again at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Tuesday afternoon. The Blucerchiati were split into two groups for the session, with those most involved against Salernitana completing recovery work on pitch one, while the rest of the squad enjoyed a full training programme.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Filip Djuricic, Emirhan Ilkhan and Jeison Murillo followed personalised programmes, whereas Bram Nuytinck sat the session out as a precaution after picking up a knock on his left foot during Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, Sam Lammers is undergoing treatment and physiotherapy, and Ignacio Pussetto’s recovery continues.

A morning session is planned for Wednesday.