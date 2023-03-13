Djuricic: “I’m proud of the boys”

Even though Sampdoria didn’t pick up any points on their trip to Turin to face Juventus, Dejan Stankovic’s men showed great determination to get themselves back in the game. Having gone two goals down early on, the Blucerchiati managed to pull it back to 2-2 in the first half, before unfortunately conceding two more in the second and losing 4-2.

Serbian Filip Djuricic got the goal to even things up in the first half and was impressed with his side’s display of grit. “We lost today but we showed character. Playing away at Juve and going two goals down after 20 minutes, we knew that it could finish very, very badly. However, we reacted well and played brilliantly in the first half. I’m proud of the boys because we did well today.”

The attacking midfielder had missed out on a lot of training heading into the game but still put in an impressive performance. “I was very happy because not many people know that I’ve only trained twice over the last couple of weeks. I didn’t even train yesterday before the match. However, I spoke to the coach and told him I wanted to play anyway. Perhaps I wasn’t 100% but I wanted to help my friends and I’m very happy.”

Finally, he explained the approach that Sampdoria must take as they go into their upcoming matches. “I said to myself it’s all or nothing. We must play like that from now on because we’re in a situation where we can’t go back. We must play like everything’s on the line against Verona.”